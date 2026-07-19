WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Readers’ views of Alki’s eagles

That photo sent by Gary Jones landed just in time for a Bald Eagle photo gallery we’ve long wanted to do, as multiple readers have sent sightings recentlyfrom the greater Alki area. Bob Spears watched one in action off Luna/Anchor Park> during the recent low-low tides:

Several photographed eagles just hanging out on the tideflats – this is from Sara Walsh:

You’d know a juvenile Bald Eagle because their head hasn’t gone completely white yet, like the one in this photo from James Tilley:

This was an unusual view – Jeremy Gavron saw this one catch a bird and then go into the water to pull it ashore, apparently because it was too difficult to fly with:

Thanks for the photos – we have some non-eagle bird photos awaiting their turn too – the best way to send wildlife and other non-urgent photos is via email, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!