FOLLOWUP: Sound Transit Board OKs three special-case property acquisitions for West Seattle project, gets briefed on ‘Enterprise Initiative’ that could lead to changes

Related to West Seattle’s light-rail plan, here are two notes from the Sound Transit Board meeting that just concluded:

PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS: Board members gave unanimous approval to staff’s plan to pursue acquisition of three parcels, after hearing that these were all special cases and that the bulk of acquisitions will await further decisions on how (or whether) to proceed with the project. One – as noted in our preview – is a Port of Seattle parcel in the 1000 block of SW Klickitat that the board was told is needed for “load testing” that could assist in the staff review of potential cost savings; the other two are residential parcels in the 3200 block of SW Genesee whose owners need to sell and move due to personal circumstances but, with the project pending, can’t find any non-ST buyers. Board members, particularly Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, expressed concerns about what would happen to the residences once vacated; he was told that ST will look into finding “quality tenants.” He was also told a meeting next Monday will take a closer look at ST policies regarding acquired properties.

‘ENTERPRISE INITIATIVE’: The board also got a briefing on the status of this review that’s been in the works a while now, figuring out ways to bring the ST3 plan into line with ST’s financial resources. This has its roots in alarm over the revised $7 billion cost projection for the West Seattle extension, but its determinations will be applied to other projects, ST staff says – saying today that in essence it will eventually bring a “realignment” of the future plan, but in a different way than ST’s done “realignments” before. Here’s the slide deck that was presented; it acknowledges that changes in scope, or even “reconsideration” of some projects, are options, as are “potential revenue enhancements.” Ultimately, they hope to have a new plan by the middle of next year.