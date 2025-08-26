Here’s our list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Stan Delles)

Here’s the Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Now extended through September 10.

RESTAURANT CLOSURE: As reported here, Il Nido (2717 61st SW) is planning to close starting today for about a week for emergency repairs.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

MEDICARE INFO DROP-IN: 11 am at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: In operation every day through next Monday, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features speaker Larissa Del Piero, PhD, a clinical psychologist.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open, with sessions between noon and 7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is the last city-run wading pool in operation, noon-7 pm. Free.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED: 2 pm weekly meeting is canceled as the council’s recess continues.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FREE DROP-IN ROCK CLIMBING: As previewed here, West Seattle park Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is hosting free climbing at Schurman Rock on Tuesday nights this month! Two sessions, first come/first served, 5-6 pm and 6:30-7:30 pm, and you can arrive up to half an hour early to get your spot. Gear provided!

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Four options for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

