BIZNOTE: Temporary closure ahead for Il Nido

Il Nido, the restaurant that operates in the landmark Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge building at 2717 61st SW, has just announced a temporary closure for emergency repairs. Here’s the announcement they sent us to share with you:

Dear Il Nido guests: We are closing Tuesday, August 26th to Monday, September 1st for emergency repairs to our kitchen floor. Please pardon this inconvenience, it is always our pleasure to welcome guests, but this is an unavoidable occurrence. We are hoping to reopen on Tuesday, September 2nd.

If you would like to help us reopen Il Nido by purchasing a Gift Card online, we would love your support! Your purchase will cover costs for labor, food, and beverages as we finish repairs. Once we reopen, redeem your Gift Card for dinner with us. Despite being busy, our margins are slim and this closure is financially challenging. We aim to complete repairs quickly without borrowing money. Many Seattle restaurants have closed recently, highlighting industry challenges. The Il Nido team values being part of the West Seattle community and wants to keep welcoming you to the historic Fir Lodge cabin.

Cameron Williams & Chef Katie Gallego

Il Nido Restaurant at the Alki Homestead

Owners-Partners