Camp Long is open! Starting tomorrow, weekly free drop-in rock climbing

(Photo courtesy Seattle Parks)

That’s a photo of Camp Long‘s famous Schurman Rock, where you are invited to climb for free on Tuesday nights all this month! Camp Long’s Matt Kostle explains:

We will have staff and volunteers from the Camp Long Climbing Corps out to help participants get geared up and climb on the historic Schurman Rock! We will open sessions from 5 pm to 6 pm and 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. You can come up to a half an hour early and it will be first come, first served. We will have to manage the number of people climbing and therefore will only have so many slots available at a given moment but will try to get as many people out climbing as possible! All gear will be provided (and you must use our harnesses and helmets as we inspect them periodically for safety and know their conditions). Open to all ages including quite little ones – as we say around here, if you are old enough to walk, you can rock!

Matt also wants you to know that the aftermath of last week’s brush fire on the eastern slope of the park has not affected park operations; “At this time, unknown cause, and thanks to the efforts of staff on site and the Fire Department, there was minimal damage to the forest.” (We’re working on a separate update about the lodge’s status.)