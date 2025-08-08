FOLLOWUP: Metro finalizes plan for 16th SW bus-stop closures, changes

A year and a half after we first reported on proposed Metro bus-stop changes in Highland Park – seemingly proceeding at the time with little notice or feedback opportunities – the final plan is out. It looks much different from the original plan, though it still includes bus-stop closures. Here’s what we received today from Metro:

Bus stop upgrades on routes 125 and 128 in West Seattle are heading for construction this summer as part of an effort to improve transit conditions along 16th Avenue SW between SW Holden and Henderson streets.

Metro collected feedback from riders and neighbors in 2024 and developed proposed changes to be built by the City of Seattle that reflect rider and community requests. The plan moving forward is to make improvements at five existing bus stops and two new stops.

The improvements include bus boarding zones that are accessible for individuals who use mobility devices, seating and shelter for transit riders, and bus bulbs designed to enhance transit service and reduce pedestrian crossing distances at intersections.

Four current bus stops located at SW Elmgrove and Cloverdale streets will be closed once nearby bus stop upgrades are completed and riders would be directed about one block away to new or improved bus stops.

Location improvements on 16th Avenue SW and SW Henderson Street:

SW Holden Street

Stop No. 21410 (northbound): Accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

SW Kenyon Street

Stop No. 21400 (northbound): Wider sidewalk “bus bulb” for easier crossing and accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

Stop No. 22000 (southbound): Accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

SW Thistle Street

Stop No. 21380 (northbound): New bus shelter, new seating, wider sidewalk “bus bulb” for easier crossing and accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

SW Trenton Street

Stop No. 21360 (northbound): New seating and accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

Southbound: New bus stop location.

Southwest Henderson Street

Westbound: New bus stop location with seating, wider sidewalk “bus bulb” for easier crossing and accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

Questions about Metro’s plans can be emailed to community.relations@kingcounty.gov and questions about construction plans can be emailed to Aidan Bernal at the Seattle Department of Transportation, aidan.bernal@seattle.gov.