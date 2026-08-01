ICE in West Seattle again today; protest planned Sunday

Two notes regarding ongoing ICE operations in our area:

That photo is from one of multiple readers who messaged us about ICE officers detaining someone in Arbor Heights around 10 am. This was reported to be near 39th SW and SW 107th. One witness says, “They just took someone without asking any questions.” The officers were in vests marked POLICE/IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT and were masked and in unmarked vehicles. No information so far on the person they are reported to have taken away. This happened not far from where another arrest was reported in June.

Meantime, a protest is planned in The Junction tomorrow over the recent West Seattle arrest (reported here) of local contractor Eduardo Aguirre Esparza. Organizers have sent this flyer for the event, 10 am-2 pm Sunday near the Farmers’ Market.