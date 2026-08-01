Today’s Blue Angels Seafair performance canceled – too windy

(Photo by Dawn Roeder, from Thursday’s Blue Angels practice flights)

Thanks to Andy for the tip! Just announced by Seafair – the Blue Angels will NOT fly today because it’s too windy. Here’s the statement Seafair posted:

Due to current wind conditions, today’s U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance has been canceled.

Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to resuming Seafair Weekend programming tomorrow.

They had been scheduled to go up around 3:30 pm for their second-to-last show of the festival. Tomorrow’s forecast is for much-lighter breezes than today.