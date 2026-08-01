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Today’s Blue Angels Seafair performance canceled – too windy

August 1, 2026 3:11 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Blue Angels | West Seattle news

(Photo by Dawn Roeder, from Thursday’s Blue Angels practice flights)

Thanks to Andy for the tip! Just announced by Seafair – the Blue Angels will NOT fly today because it’s too windy. Here’s the statement Seafair posted:

Due to current wind conditions, today’s U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance has been canceled.
Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to resuming Seafair Weekend programming tomorrow.

They had been scheduled to go up around 3:30 pm for their second-to-last show of the festival. Tomorrow’s forecast is for much-lighter breezes than today.

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3 Replies to "Today's Blue Angels Seafair performance canceled - too windy"

  • KT August 1, 2026 (3:30 pm)
    Reply

    My dog rejoices to hear that.  He is not a fan of the “sound of freedom”.

  • Whoa August 1, 2026 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    Whoa… I can really hear the WTf disappointed fans now….Oh well…back to my Nap time 😊 

    • WSB August 1, 2026 (3:37 pm)
      Reply

      Tipster Andy was at the Museum of Flight (a popular place to watch the takeoffs and landings) when the announcement was made and reports “a lot of disappointed people.”

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