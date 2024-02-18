READER REPORT: Metro planning stop closures in Highland Park

The photo and report are from Juan:

I noticed that a number of bus stops along 16th Ave SW in Highland Park had signs stating the stops were under consideration for closure by Metro. The provide a deadline of February 29, 2024 to submit comments. I have not seen this information provided anywhere else and this came as a complete surprise.

The feedback address on the sign is busstopsw@kingcounty.gov. We’ll be inquiring with Metro on Tuesday (since offices are closed for Presidents Day tomorrow); if you’ve seen closure alerts elsewhere, please let us know.