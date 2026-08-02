WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 options!

(Saturday evening photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

Here’s what’s happening on this first Sunday in August, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHINOOK FISHING: Don Armeni Boat Ramp opened at 3 am today for the third day of the season, so if you see a ton of trailers there – and/or boats in the bay – that’s what’s up (as first reported Friday).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: New listing, but not a new group! 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running from Alki Coffee Co. (2738 Alki SW) today, 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

RALLY FOR EDUARDO: 10 am-2 pm, California/Alaska, demonstration in support of ICE detainee taken from West Seattle a week and a half ago. BYO sign(s).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in summer produce-and-products season, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

SDOT AT THE MARKET: Along with the vendors, you’ll find an SDOT booth where they’re talking with people today about the Lander Pedestrian Street project in Admiral.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, check out the returning weekly summertime party behind Carmilia’s (enter through 4528 California SW)! 10 am-3 pm. Food, vendors, music.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Back at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: In honor of Seafair, sale through Monday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters! (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for sunny and 70+ so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

MAKE A PINATA: Summer Quest free piñata-making workshop at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 2-3:30 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

(Friday photo by Stewart L.)

BLUE ANGELS: Assuming the weather cooperates, final day for the Seafair Airshow, which is performed for a crowd at Lake Washington, but you will usually get a few glimpses of the Blue Angels from West Seattle. They fly at 3:30 pm again today (which usually means commercial air traffic is diverted over south WS), taking off from, and landing at, Boeing Field just east of here.

SIP & SCULPT AT MR. B’S: 6-8 pm, monthly art event at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

SCREAM TIME: 8 pm on the beach at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Scream Club Seattle gathers again to get it all out, loudly and briefly.

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, music to wrap up your weekend – jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!