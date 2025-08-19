CANCELED: Last scheduled outdoor concert at The Mount is off too

This year’s Summer Concerts at The Mount (WSB sponsor) will go into the books as just one concert. For the third consecutive week, The Mount has sent word they have to cancel:

Due to recent COVID-19 cases and recommended health precautions, the Summer Concert originally scheduled for August 22 at Providence Mount St. Vincent has been canceled. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and community. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to the concerts next year!

The one concert that did happen was back on August 1, when Danny Vernon presented The Illusion of Elvis (WSB coverage here). The canceled concerts were to feature a Frank Sinatra tribute, a country group, and a big band.