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WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another record high. Cooldown still on track

June 15, 2026 4:45 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to Rainer Klett for the view from today’s mega-low tide (-4.3 feet, repeating Tuesday at 12:21 pm. The shore is a good place to be this afternoon because we’ve hit a record high for the second consecutive day – 89 degrees at the airport, second consecutive record high. We’ve seen the online airport temp at 90 since then, so 89 might not be the final word on today’s high. But regardless of that, the National Weather Service says the cooldown remains on schedule, and the Heat Advisory alert is still expected to expire at 5 am tomorrow

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