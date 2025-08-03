VIDEO: Danny Vernon’s tribute to The King at The Mount’s concert series kickoff

(WSB photo/video)

From “Rock-A-Hula” to “Viva Las Vegas,” Elvis Presley tribute performer Danny Vernon led the audience on a geographic as well as discographic tour of The King‘s music at The Mount (WSB sponsor) on Friday night. We recorded several of the songs – here’s the classic “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You“:

That’s Danny’s wife Marcia, nicknamed “Ann-Margret” after Elvis’s similarly red-haired sometime co-star, dancing and singing with her husband. They also did the “Bossa Nova”:

This one kept the tempo up:

And this song was a tribute to Elvis, “The King Is Gone“:

After a break – during which Marcia sang solo – Vernon returned in jumpsuit and shades inspired by later-stage Elvis:

August 16 will be the 48th anniversary of Elvis’s death at age 42. … This was the first of four consecutive Friday night concerts at The Mount planned for this year; next Friday (August 8) brings another tribute show, Joey Jewell paying homage to Frank Sinatra “and friends,” 6 pm, free, with barbecue dinner available for purchase starting at 5:30 pm.