BACK TO SCHOOL: 45th SW in front of Madison Middle School will continue weekday through-traffic closures

(WSB photo, January 2025)

One week from today, Seattle Public Schools begins the 2025-2026 school year. Even if your family doesn’t have a student or school staffer, you’ll be affected by the resumption of school-related traffic and transportation management, including school-zone speed limit and School Street closures. The Madison Middle School PTSA asked us to remind you about their School Street – 45th Avenue SW in front of the school, between SW Spokane and SW Hinds, will close to through traffic on weekdays again this school year. Several other West Seattle schools have set up School Streets; at one, Genesee Hill Elementary, SDOT has declared it to be permanent. This will be the first full year for Madison’s School Street, which was launched last January.