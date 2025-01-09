FOLLOWUP: Madison Middle School principal’s reminder about ‘School Street’ on 45th SW starting next week

As we first reported last month, 45th SW in front of Madison Middle School will become a “School Street” – closed to through traffic – 7 am-5 pm on school days starting Monday (January 13). Today, Madison principal Dr. Robert Gary Jr. sent the following reminder to Madison families, several of whom forwarded it to us with the suggestion that the wider community be reminded too:

Dear Madison Parents, and Guardians,

I hope this message finds you all well in the New Year. I am writing to you today to share more about the safety street closure on 45th Avenue SW between Hinds and Spokane that will begin next week. This street closure will reduce the likelihood of accidents and encourage alternative forms of transportation. As a school principal, the safety and well-being of our students are always my top priority, and I believe this closure will help foster a safer, healthier, and more sustainable environment for everyone in our community.

Traffic congestion around school zones is a major concern, particularly during the busy drop-off and pick-up times. Unfortunately, this heavy traffic can increase the likelihood of accidents, particularly involving pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users. By temporarily closing off certain streets during peak hours, we can reduce congestion and provide a safer, less stressful space for our students to walk, bike, or scooter to and from school. There have been too many “near misses” in crosswalks, illegal U-turns, and high-speed drivers around the school in recent months and we are grateful to the City of Seattle for taking this proactive step with us.

Additionally, we hope this will encourage families to explore alternative forms of transportation. Walking, biking, public transit, or carpooling can not only reduce traffic but also promote physical activity and environmental responsibility. These options offer great benefits to both the health of our students and the overall well-being of our community. Please remember we have the covered bicycle and scooter parking off the North parking lot for student and staff use. If driving is the only option for you, we encourage dropping students off at least one block from the school to alleviate congestion during this transition on neighboring streets. Any students or families needing ADA accessibility can be accommodated in the safety zone.

This safety street closure is not just about reducing risk; it’s about fostering a culture of safety, wellness, and sustainability. By taking proactive steps now, we can create a safer and more positive school environment for our children and set an example for other communities to follow.

I understand that change can sometimes be challenging, but I truly believe this is an important step toward a safer future for our students. I encourage you to support this initiative, and I am available to answer any questions or discuss any concerns you may have.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to making our school and community a better place.