VIDEO: Last week on the job for Water Taxi captain who stopped runaway barge

July 24, 2025 5:48 pm
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

That’s a King County TV clip about “Captain Dan,” whose last day with the King County Water Taxi is tomorrow. Capt. Dan (Krehbiel) had a big moment in the spotlight in November 2023, when he – while at the helm of M/V Doc Maynard – maneuvered the Water Taxi to keep a runaway barge from crashing into the downtown waterfront (WSB coverage here). Most recently he’s been on the Vashon Island run with M/V Sally Fox. But his true claim to fame is as the Water Taxi system’s first captain, 16 years ago; it’s grown in a big way since then, but now he’s sailing off into retirement. Read his full story on the Metro Matters website.

  • Blbl July 24, 2025 (5:57 pm)
    Congratulations, Captain Dan! I’m sure you’ve gotten my family and I safely to work, school, and fun many times over the years. Thank you, and enjoy your well-earned retirement!

  • Karen July 24, 2025 (6:28 pm)
    Thank you Captain Dan, enjoy your retirement 😊

