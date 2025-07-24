VIDEO: Last week on the job for Water Taxi captain who stopped runaway barge

That’s a King County TV clip about “Captain Dan,” whose last day with the King County Water Taxi is tomorrow. Capt. Dan (Krehbiel) had a big moment in the spotlight in November 2023, when he – while at the helm of M/V Doc Maynard – maneuvered the Water Taxi to keep a runaway barge from crashing into the downtown waterfront (WSB coverage here). Most recently he’s been on the Vashon Island run with M/V Sally Fox. But his true claim to fame is as the Water Taxi system’s first captain, 16 years ago; it’s grown in a big way since then, but now he’s sailing off into retirement. Read his full story on the Metro Matters website.