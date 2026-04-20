Lane conversion project, Glassyard Commons, West Duwamish Greenbelt to be discussed by HPAC

HPAC – the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – has just announced the plan for Wednesday’s monthly meeting:

Next HPAC Meeting Wed., April 22nd, 6:30 pm in person at the Delridge Branch Library

Plant a tree, and Celebrate Earth Day with your neighbors and friends at the HPAC April meeting!

As usual staffing permitting, we hope to have an SPD representative to discuss any concerns and safety updates from their Department.

Craig Rankin from West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails will tell us more about the upcoming season of guided hikes in the greenbelt and what you may expect to find along the way.

After a long and contentious meeting with SDOT in March, regarding the Highland Park Way Safety Project we intend to use this meeting to cover possible responses to the City and what HPAC can do to support concerns.

We will also bring more information about the proposed Glassyard Commons RV Safe Lot and Tiny House Village the Mayor proposes for 7200 W Marginal Way S and discuss our concerns, plus share what actions we have taken with the City on this so far. We have invited a spokesperson from LIHI to our meeting but have not yet heard back from them.