BIZNOTE: Seaside Grill now open in ex-Locust Cider spot on Alki

Thanks for the tips. After a “soft open” last night – described by reader Tina as “friendly, beachy vibes and food” – Seaside Grill opened today in the Alki spot abruptly vacated by Locust Cider back in December. It promises “sports, soups, sandwiches, spirits, salads,” with hours listed as 11 am-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 11 am-10 pm Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays. (Friends who went tonight report the menu includes burgers too.) According to the online liquor license application, the team behind it includes the people who long operated Pegasus Pizza a short distance east (where Lotus on the Beach opened last year).