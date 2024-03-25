BIZNOTE: Lotus on the Beach close to opening

(Photo sent by Andreea)

Readers have been asking about the status of the new restaurant moving into the ex-Pegasus space at 2768 Alki Avenue SW, now that signage is up. Lotus on the Beach is hoping to open in a week or so – but that depends on the results of inspections this week, they tell us. The new restaurant is opening with the same ownership as Alki Phở & Bar, which opened almost two years ago just a few doors west. They described what they plan to offer at Lotus on the Beach as “a hybrid of traditional and Asian fusion inspired dishes. Some Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese inspired traditional dishes, and hopefully Korean and Japanese in the future. We also would like to emphasize our own original craft cocktails, as well as our take on some classics.” They’ve been remodeling the interior, too – you can get a sneak peek here.