We received two West Seattle Crime Watch reports about what appears to be the same multiple-mailbox break-in. First Charles sent this photo and report:

Well, we had our mailboxes broken into again this morning at 5451 California SW. Must have happened just before 6 AM as I could hear the mailboxes being opened while I was in the shower.

The second report noted that “mailboxes were vandalized and mail stolen … about 20 (mailboxes) in total.” No police report number(s) yet.