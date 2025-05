SPD sent out this missing-person bulletin just before 1 am:

MISSING endangered: Panagiota, 80 years old, WF, 5’, heavy build. Last seen wearing all-black clothing w/black purse. Last heard from (Wednesday) at 9:20 pm near 26 Av SW/SW Barton St. May go toward Harborview or 8700 blk 12 Ave NW. Speaks Greek, very little English. Please call 911 if seen.