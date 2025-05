Thanks to Stewart L. for the three photos of signs sighted at Don Armeni Boat Ramp shortly after its repaired floating docks reopened this week. The one above doesn’t seem to convey anything particularly new, but then there are these:

And these …

As for the docks, they’ve indeed fully reopened – we took these photos on Friday:

The floating docks were removed last November, pronounced unsafe because of damage just months after they had been installed in a years-in-the-works project