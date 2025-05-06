Better Than Robots: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today, we welcome Better Than Robots as a new WSB sponsor. New sponsors get to tell you about themselves – here’s the Better Than Robots story:

Better Than Robots is Angie and Sandy: two Highland Park neighbors who first bonded over love of our small dogs before meeting properly as crew members of the West Seattle Mutual Aid Party. Once we learned that we shared a belief in our ability to learn any new skill along with a drive to build community, our friendship was cemented.

We realized we’re both the ones who friends and family call for help with the random and weird, with Sandy’s friends repeatedly suggesting they work as an organizer for folks with ADHD and Angie volunteering to complete chores that friends and neighbors found inaccessible. In 2024, while daydreaming about our ideal job, it occurred to us that we could be that business! Two friends with the skills to help people with the same struggles we have and one goal – to show up, get some things done, and leave you better off. Better Than Robots was born!

How does Better Than Robots work? We are here to help you finish the tasks at the bottom of your list that you never have time for. BTR is who you call when you want help but aren’t sure who to hire. Are you daunted by the idea of sorting and organizing your doom garage/closet/spare bedroom? We evaluate and we don’t judge. We’ll show up as your extra pair of hands, ready to help strategize and keep your momentum going, and then we’ll take the trash piles and donatable items away. We’ve also helped clients with random tasks like fixing weird tv issues or figuring out where to consign a great piece of furniture. Last year, we saved a client several hundred dollars returning online orders, a task they always struggled to complete. We’ll hang your art, catalog your books, weed your garden, help you learn how to meal prep, put together a starter kit for a new hobby such as hiking or knitting, even prep your monthly expense reports. And for work we don’t do, we can research and create a short list of professionals such as house cleaners, contractors, or even doctors.

Better Than Robots can save you time, money, and sanity. Check out our offerings at betterthanrobots.com. Mention that you saw us on West Seattle Blog for 10% off your first project with us, up to two hours!

