17 options for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(SDOT camera in the heart of The Junction)

Here’s our list of your possibilities for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am for this free guided walk in Lincoln Park.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

CHAIR YOGA: 10:30 am at Dragonfly (3270 California SW):