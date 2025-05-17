17 options for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(SDOT camera in the heart of The Junction)
Here’s our list of your possibilities for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am for this free guided walk in Lincoln Park.
TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)
CHAIR YOGA: 10:30 am at Dragonfly (3270 California SW):
Gentle Chair Yoga
Wednesdays 10:30AM
Class begins Wednesday, May 7 and is recurring weekly.
45 minutes, $20 drop-in
Please register in advance.
Use this Link
REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).
SPORTS: Softball playoff game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) at 7:30 pm – West Seattle HS vs. Ballard.
HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free.
FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Got something broken? Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).
RHYTHM AND ROOTS NIGHT: Live music at C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor): “For fans of roots, blues and heritage music and acoustic music with a variety of instrumentation beyond guitar.” 6-8 pm.
SOUND TRANSIT’S ARTIST LISTENING SESSIONS: Artists interested in working with Sound Transit are invited to a listening/information session at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 6-7 pm, as explained in our calendar listing.
WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).
FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)
KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.
MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.
TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.
SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready for the stage? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
