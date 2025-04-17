WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: More daylight coyote sightings

Four more daylight-sighting reports, all received Wednesday evening:

GATEWOOD: This one was sent by Jess:

Watched a healthy looking coyote wander in front of our house down SW Othello just now! Moved quickly, and safely crossed 35th.

NEAR BRACE POINT: From a reader near 47th/Brace Point:

At 530 pm in front yard about 4 feet behind the chair I was sitting in…heard the sound of pots toppled and vegetation being brushed, turned around and saw the (coyote’s) rump passing by. Got up, walked around the landscape to follow it toward the street, yelling out in the event pets or children were nearby, where it was now standing in the middle of the street…brief standoff/stare and it headed south a couple houses and east up SW Brace Point… Be safe…and loud if necessary…

ALSO BRACE POINT AREA: We’ll spare you the gory video, but Rick R sent a clip of a coyote dining on a squirrel, also Wednesday evening.

UPPER FAUNTLEROY: From Alex, near 38th/Henderson:

I just wanted to share that around 5:45 pm (4/16) I saw a coyote around 38th Ave SW and SW Henderson St while out on a walk. The coyote was heading east along Henderson before turning to walk North along 38th. I was on the opposite side of 38th, and the coyote crossed over to the side I was on, so they didn’t appear afraid of me, but didn’t do anything to actively approach me, just walked by me after crossing.

Our 15-plus-year archive of coyote reports is here. We share them for awareness, not alarm – and in hopes everyone will read the expert advice on coexisting with them.