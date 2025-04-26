WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Progress Pushers visit Delridge

(WSB photo by Anne Higuera)

Of the many groups and organizations presenting events in West Seattle today, this one was unique – Renton-based Progress Pushers, focusing on youth empowerment. They presented a resource fair at Delridge Community Center, geared to their mission “to guide, educate, and empower Black and brown youth and those most impacted by societal systems by connecting them to mentors and much-needed skills and opportunities so they can live in their greatness.” They mentor youth with trained “Credible Messengers” and told us that many of those involved have changed their lives from a path they want to help youth avoid – some have been in the incarceration system, for example. Mentors help youth through teaching life skills, leadership development, and job readiness, as well as working with them on results-based projects. Interested in getting involved? ad***@*************rs.org