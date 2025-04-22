BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening day Wednesday for Alki Coffee Co. and Ben & Jerry’s

If you’re going to the beach tomorrow – another sunny day is forecast – you’ll find two new businesses open. After a reader question, we just reconfirmed with the owners of Alki Coffee Co. and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream that tomorrow is indeed Day 1 for their co-housed businesses at 2742 Alki Avenue SW (ex-Starbucks). Hours will be 7 am-9 pm for the coffee shop, noon-9 pm for the ice-cream shop. The official grand-opening celebration will then be on Saturday (April 26), “Same hours, with the ribbon cutting with the Chamber at noon, Dub II the Husky mascot there for pics 2-3 pm, a balloon artist for the kids 2:30-4:30 pm, and a diaper drive all day in partnership with Westside Baby.” For more on the new shops, see our close-up story from last month.