Hostess on hiatus: Cookie Couture departing drag – ‘for a while’ – after next West End Girls extravaganza

(Photos courtesy Cookie Couture, who’s in the foreground above)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Cookie Couture, founder and hostess of the longest-running drag show in West Seattle, is being bid a fond adieu this Saturday, in what will be her last show — “for a while.” What will happen to the show? Where-oh-where is Cookie Couture headed next? What about her Belle of the Balls bingo night, which she has also hosted to the delight of Skylark crowds? Will the Westside still be the Best Side without Cookie Couture on stage? We asked her to dish on all the deets.

First, she confirmed the West End Girls show will continue with hostess Fraya Love through June. The show, often billed as “A Drag Extravaganza,” has been a monthly staple at The Skylark for more than 8 years, and as Cookie Couture – a West Seattle resident – recalls, “I reached out to them on a whim … I was tired of having to go over to Capitol Hill every time I got booked for a show. At the time, not a lot of LGBTQ stuff was happening in this neck of the woods. I had no expectations of what it was going to be like.” The first show sold out and the momentum never stopped.

West End Girls will at minimum take a hiatus over the summer when Jizzuhbelle Johnson‘s Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag show will take over the Skylark stage during the months when their home stage at Kenyon Hall will be undergoing renovations. The longer-term plan is still up in the air because of the Skylark’s location in the planned path of light rail, but Cookie Couture says she’ll be doing what she can behind the scenes, “…making sure they will continue and thrive regardless of whether I’m involved.”

The Belle of the Balls Bingo night will also continue, with Kimme Kash joining a second host Tuesday nights at 7 pm. Cookie Couture hosted her final bingo night on Tuesday of this week. She recalls collaborating with the Skylark’s bartender Sara when the venue reopened after the pandemic. “We went from 2-3 people [when we started] to [this] Tuesday night, when there was nowhere to sit.”

As Cookie Couture steps away from the show she created, she is celebrating 10 years as a performer, and a drag presence that’s spanned not just her work in West Seattle, but locations citywide where she either performed or produced shows, from Pony on Capitol Hill to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing parties and library story hours for kids to countless appearances for Pride events.

(Cookie and friends from the first West End Girls night in 2017)

That first West End Girls show is still one of her best memories. “The first one we did… I didn’t know what I was doing, A standard show has 5 or 6 performers, and we had 10 or 11. We all walked away with like $30.”

Since then, she’s honed her skills as a producer, and attracted a following that she hopes will continue to show up for the venue that has made it all possible. “I really want people to continue to support The Skylark during these weird uncertain times. There’s really nothing like it in West Seattle: punk rock one night, drag the next. It’s more important than ever to get queer art and things on the fringe out there. [There’s an effort] to minimize people like us and what we do. A “like” and a share online is amazing, but there’s nothing that’s more impactful than directly supporting the businesses.”

So where in the world is Cookie Couture going next? She admits her answer is purposely vague, but she dropped the hint that it does involve the aviation industry. “I’m taking my glamour all over the world in my new position,” she says, adding, very generically, “I’m taking some time off to explore some new opportunities.”

Those opportunities are likely to take her away temporarily, but after living in practically every neighborhood in Seattle, there’s no question where she’ll come back to. “West Seattle will always be home. Regardless if I’m gone for 6 months or 2 years, my heart and home will always be here in West Seattle.”

Cookie Couture is expecting to make appearances here and there in the coming months, particularly during Pride. She says her Instagram page at @cookiecouturequeen is where she’ll post updates. “At this point, I am scraping the bottom of my makeup kit,” she said, but, “Even though I’m putting the wig on the top shelf, it’s never too far out of reach.”

As of this writing “a few tickets” remain for Cookie Couture’s West End Girls “last show, for a while” at 8 pm Saturday (April 26), available here.

P.S. Thanks to the reader who tipped us about Cookie’s impending hiatus and suggested an interview!