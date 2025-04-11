DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Sign of life for long-shelved West Seattle project

New hope that redevelopment might finally happen at the long-vacant strip-mall/restaurant sites in the 5200 block of California SW. The demolition permit was renewed back in February; now two expired construction permits are being reviewed for renewal, and the city permit system has the explanatory notation “Ownership is working to obtain funds to move forward with the project.” The project as first proposed back in 2017 was for 18 rowhouse-style townhouses. Then in 2023, a senior-living complex was proposed instead, but that was scrapped. It’s been almost nine years since the strip mall’s previous major tenant moved further north into The Junction; as for the two ex-restaurants, the former Papa John’s closed in 2017, and Thaitan (on the corner) closed in 2019. Records indicate the combined redevelopment site hasn’t changed ownership since around the time of most of the closures.