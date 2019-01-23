West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: See the packet for tomorrow’s 5242, 5248 California SW Design Review

January 23, 2019 5:00 pm
(Rendering by Hybrid: How the project would look from California SW)

Tomorrow night, the Southwest Design Review Board takes its next look at 18 rowhouse-style townhouses proposed to replace the vacant strip-mall building at 5242-5248 California SW. The packet for the meeting is available here (57 MB PDF). The plan includes one offstreet-parking space for each unit and describes the site as “a mix of street-facing & courtyard townhouses.” The 6:30 pm meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) will include public comment. The packet explains how the project incorporated feedback from its first review back in November 2017.

