WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch alert in effect until 9 pm

The official regional alerts map for the National Weather Service is finally showing an alert for the possible “severe thunderstorms” that have been looming. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch alert is in effect until 9 tonight. That’s an upgrade from the “outlook” announced previously, but a “watch” is lower-level than a “warning,” which indicates some level of uncertainty. Of course, it’s important to prepare anyway! Seattle Public Schools is closing all buildings as of 5 pm and canceling after-school/evening activities. Updates to come.