West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

59℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch alert in effect until 9 pm

March 26, 2025 3:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

The official regional alerts map for the National Weather Service is finally showing an alert for the possible “severe thunderstorms” that have been looming. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch alert is in effect until 9 tonight. That’s an upgrade from the “outlook” announced previously, but a “watch” is lower-level than a “warning,” which indicates some level of uncertainty. Of course, it’s important to prepare anyway! Seattle Public Schools is closing all buildings as of 5 pm and canceling after-school/evening activities. Updates to come.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch alert in effect until 9 pm"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.