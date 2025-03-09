West Seattle Junction tree updates

Tree updates from the West Seattle Junction Association:

MORE LIGHTING: The image is a screengrab from the city traffic camera pointed north from Walk-All-Ways. The number of year-round light-adorned trees in The Junction is expanding.

WSJA executive director Chris Mackay says it’s being done in three phases, with West Seattle’s own Fleming’s Holiday Lighting – the photo shows recent installation along SW Alaska; this month, trees on California will get lighting from Oregon to Genesee, and then in late March or early April, lighting will be added north of three, along California from Genesee to Dakota.

JUNCTION PLAZA PARK: You might recall our report from November, after a reader tip that someone had butchered the Junction Plaza Park tree that’s illuminated every holiday season. Strategically placed lighting managed to mask the “butchering” for the tree-lighting ceremony, but wasn’t a permanent solution. WSJA was working with Seattle Parks on that. After a reader tip, we confirmed with WSJA’s Mackay what the plan is now: Putting in more trees around the damaged evergreen: “five big winter-flowering camellias, three white and two red … this spring” and then in fall, “a true Christmas tree in the center of the green grass circle area” in the park. The city will pay for that, while WSJA will pay for the camellias. (No, we don’t yet have a site plan showing exactly where these are to be planted.)