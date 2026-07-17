SOCCER: Weeklong summer camp with Junction FC, Rhodies FC players

Their seasons are over but West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC players’ community involvement continues – part of it is this upcoming weeklong summer camp:

Looking for a fun and active way to spend the last weeks of summer? Join Junction FC & Rhodies FC Summer Soccer Camp at Delridge Playfields from August 3–7, running daily from 9:00 AM–2:00 PM.

Players will enjoy a full week of skill development, small-sided games, fun competitions, and confidence-building activities led by Junction FC & Rhodies FC coaches and players. Camp is open to players of all skill levels and is designed to help every athlete improve while having a great time.

*August 3–7

*9:00 AM–2:00 PM

*Delridge Playfields

Register today and finish your summer on the pitch with Junction FC & Rhodies FC!