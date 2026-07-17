TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday + weekend, with parade and 5K street closure

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 17, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Much calmer forecast today – mostly sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:29 am today; sunset will be at 9:01 pm.
(Wednesday sunset photo by Curry Gibson)
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.
WEEKEND NOTES
*On Saturday (July 18), California Avenue SW will be closed to traffic between Admiral and The Junction, from 8 am on (with parking restrictions kicking in earlier), until early afternoon, for the Float Dodger 5K (9:30 am start) and West Seattle Grand Parade (11 am start), both southbound on California from Admiral to The Junction
*No street closures, but Alki will be extra-busy with the Alki Art Fair on the promenade this afternoon/evening plus Saturday and Sunday.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
A few from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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