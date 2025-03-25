VIDEO: Caution, beavers crossing!

Thanks to Amy Do for sending the video of a beaver sauntering across Delridge Way. Amy reports:

A large adult beaver approximately 50-60 pounds was sighted crossing Delridge Way SW between Webster and Holden St at 11:30 pm on Sunday night. The beaver was spotted just in time for a Lyft driver to slam on the brakes to avoid collision. The passenger of the Lyft took a short video. The beaver successfully crossed the street into a small wooded area, and is suspected of living in the greenbelt surrounding Longfellow Creek.

The creek and its watershed are home to multiple beavers, as discussed during an HPAC meeting (with guest Pamela Adams of BeaverInsights) back in January (WSB coverage here).

P.S. Just as we were about to hit “publish” on the above and run out of HQ, we checked email and saw this had just come in, from Matthew – a second beaver-in-street sighting:

Matthew reported having to “shoo” that beaver off Highland Park Way last night around 10:30 pm