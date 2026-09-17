Alki Statue of Liberty needs a new ‘coat’ – can you chip in?

(WSB photo)

One week ago, we visited the Alki Statue of Liberty to ponder those who gathered by the statue to mourn on and after 9/11, 25 years earlier. Tonight, the Alki Community Council launched a donation drive to get the statue a new “coat” – protective coating to stop its base from cracking. Leading the ACC meeting, president Charlotte Starck said “the good news is it’s fixable and doesn’t cost that much,” about $4,000. The ACC maintains the plaza, dedicated in 2008, with money left over from the community donations that funded it back then, money that’s not accessible for work like this, so they’re launching a drive to raise $5,000 to cover the cost. You can donate here. “It’s either, do something about it, or sit here and watch it deteriorate,” Starck said. This was one of three major topics at tonight’s meeting; we’ll report on the other two tomorrow!