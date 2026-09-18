Celebration of life planned September 26 for Carla A. Butzerin, 1962-2026

Family and friends will gather September 26 to remember Carla Butzerin, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Carla Amelia Butzerin was born November 20th, 1962 in Seattle, Washington to parents Kathryn Constance and Marcus Joseph Butzerin. Carla grew up in West Seattle and attended Kennedy High School and the University of Washington, where she graduated summa cum laude from the UW School of Business.

Carla passed all four parts of the CPA exam on her first try and worked as a certified public accountant in West Seattle during her early years. More recently, she lived a quiet life at her home in West Seattle, assisting her aging parents. She loved cats and dogs and doted on her own pets as well as fostering pets for shelters and elderly neighbors. Carla was an affectionate, kind-hearted soul who loved her family and friends. She is deeply missed.

A Buddhist memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 am, followed immediately by an informal celebration of life. Carla is survived by her sisters JoAnne Butzerin, Teresa Roth, and Mary Le Seur, and brother Peter Butzerin, as well as 14 nieces and nephews and 13 grand nieces and nephews. Her parents and beloved brother Robert preceded her in death, with Robert passing away on January 18 of this year.

Carla’s memorial ceremony and celebration of life will be held at the family’s West Seattle home. For directions, please call Mary Kathryn LaSeur at 206-280-8596 or JoAnne Marie Butzerin at 206-501-8526.