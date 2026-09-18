TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Summer’s final Friday

6:027 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, September 18, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Increasing sunshine expected throughout the day, high in the low 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:51 am today; sunset will be at 7:14 pm. (Countdown: Four days until the official start of fall.)
PATH REMINDER
The foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge, for Sound Transit work, is scheduled to continue until Sunday.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule.
Check the alert page for any late-breaking changes.
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays (for three more weeks).
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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