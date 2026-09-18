WestFest, Wine Walk, social dancing, outdoor movie, album-release shows, more for your West Seattle Friday

(On Elliott Bay this morning – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weekend’s almost in view. Here are highlights for the rest of your Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Late-summer gardening? The center has plants! Open until 3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

COMMUNITY NOTARY DAY: Need something notarized? Visit Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-5 pm.

DOG SWIMMING: The annual end-of-season Dog Days swim sessions are all week at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), 4-7 pm. Fee. Dogs only in the pool, not people!

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK: 5-9 pm, one ticket gets you 14 tastes as wineries pair up with businesses around The Junction, ticket link in our calendar listing – or pay in person at the check-in spots.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

SOCIAL DANCE ON PUGET RIDGE: Free swing dancing at Puget Ridge Cohousing (7020 18th SW), doors open at 5:45, lesson starts at 6, dancing follows!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, singer-songwriterJ.R. Rhodes at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Watch “Monsters Inc.” in the Camp Long meadow, free, 6 pm. (5200 35th SW)

KENYON HALL OPEN MIC: Sign up at 6, perform at 6:30 pm, Kenyon Hall‘s monthly open mic (7904 35th SW), all ages, free to both performers and audience.

ART AND STEEL: Art show with music, panel discussion, more, presented by DNDA and Nucor at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6:30-10 pm.

WESTFEST: Night 1 of the festival presented by Holy Rosary School (42nd/Genesee) – see the stage lineup in our preview.

ALBUM-RELEASE SHOW AT EASY STREET: Will Roesner performs to celebrate “Natural Love,” 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all ages, free.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One local team has a home football game – 7 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS hosting Lincoln.

NEW PLAY AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second night for “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – info including ticket link is in our calendar listing.

EMO NIGHT AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8, Mike’s Emo Band, Feeling This, Emo Sing-A-Long. $10 at the door, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALBUM RELEASE SHOW AT TIM’S: Summer Sleeves heads the bill, with KRANE and The Linens, 8:30 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center), all ages until 10 pm.

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Vitamin D tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Yellfire & Hiss, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something for our event lists and ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!