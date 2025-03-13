HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, March 2025 edition

Today’s intermittent storminess is taking a break, so now’s a great time to get out on the West Seattle Art Walk:

One of tonight’s highlights, a show of Tilden School (WSB sponsor) student art at John L. Scott in The Junction (4445 California SW), open – like many art-reception venues – until 8 pm. Above is student artist Tessa; the walls are decked with other students’ work too, like this:

At the same venue, you’ll also find grownup artist Patricia Galvanin and her baskets:

There are dozens of other venues to check out tonight – including restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials; see the list here, and see selected reception and exhibition highlights here!