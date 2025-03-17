BIZNOTE: New plan for the former-and-future Shack

(WSB photo)

When we reported last month on the closure of The Spot, the property owners told us, “Another small business is already slated to open (in that space at 2920 SW Avalon Way) in the coming months.” Tonight we know what that business will be. In harmony with a historic sign atop the little building, the business there before The Spot was called The Shack – and that’s its future name too. This time, it’ll be operated by veteran restaurateur Heong Soon Park, who bought Luna Park Café next door last fall. His plan for The Shack? Park says, “We are planning to open a coffee and matcha cafe and still call it The Shack to continue the legacy of the building. We do not have the timeline yet, but we are hoping to open the door by June.” They’ll keep operating Luna Park, too, and are planning on a Luna Park Festival this summer – more to come on that.