BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café finds its second owner, after 35 years

(File photo)

Three months ago, we told you that Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett had, after 35 years, decided to find a new owner for his restaurant. Now the search is over. We discovered this via a routine check of liquor-license applications – one way to learn about new establishments or new owners for existing ones – and followed up with Bennett, who confirmed the sale:

I did sell Luna Park Cafe after over 35 years of ownership. I started building out the restaurant in 1988 in what was Pat and Ron’s tavern. I opened the day after St Patrick’s Day 1989. I carefully vetted all the people who made offers. I feel I picked the right person to take over for the next 35 years. I physically worked at the restaurant for 4 months before I sold it. It was great to talk to all the longtime customers and work with an amazing staff. It was bittersweet to sell, but I need to move on toward retirement.

The new owner is Heong Soon Park, already an accomplished restaurateur – his restaurants include Bacco Café at Pike Place Market, Chan Seattle in the Paramount Hotel, and Cheese Room Seattle on Capitol Hill (which took over the longtime Ristorante Machiavelli space). Via email, we asked the new owner if any changes are ahead for Luna Park Café. He replied, “Luna Park will stay the same, I will be working on improving food and some service, but only to make it better, I promised John to keep for another 30 years to keep his legacy and I want to keep my promise.” For now the hours will remain 8 am-3 pm daily, but Park adds, “We are planning to open for the evening next year. I have a lot of things to digest before I go further.” But he stresses he’s in it for the long haul: “I am improving Luna Park to make it better and can last another 30 years. Who know who will be taking over after 30 years; hopefully my kids. But give me some time, I will promise you to make it better in every way and be the #1 West Seattle go-to spot!!” (Never been to Luna Park Café? 2918 SW Avalon Way.)