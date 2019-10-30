BIZNOTE: Shack Coffeehouse closing

Thanks to Lynda for the tip: Shack Coffeehouse has announced it’s closing after this Friday. From its Instagram page:

As you all know it has been a rocky last couple of months for us here at The Shack. Construction has caused a drastic cut in business and it is sadly time for us to close our doors. Our last day open will be Friday Nov. 1st, 7:30AM-1PM. All merch such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, water bottles, coffee cups and reusable tote bags will be 50% off! Stop in and grab one to remember us by! We thank you for your support, and you can still see some of your favorite baristas working at @hotwirecoffee so feel free to swing by and see them! Thank you West Seattle!

Shack staffers told us business dropped by half within the first few weeks of the Avalon roadwork five months ago; then last month, the owners listed it for sale. Before it became Shack Coffeehouse, the little building at 2920 Avalon Way had been Java Bean for almost 20 years.