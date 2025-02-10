WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Trash/recycling/etc. pickup for this week

(Last Wednesday morning’s snow – photo by Janelle Otterholt)

With delays and cancellations in Seattle Public Utilities customers’ solid-waste-pickup service last week, SPU published this reminder today:

We aren’t quite out of the woods yet with the winter weather this week, so here are a few reminders:

Wednesday customers missed last week may set out twice the amount of garbage, recycling, and compost this week at no extra charge.

Any other customers missed last week should report a missed collection as usual.

As winter weather continues, please be sure to regularly check back in on the At Your Service blog for the latest updates. If your garbage collection was missed and there were no collection delays, please use the Utilities Services website to report a missed collection or call our customer service line 206-684-3000.