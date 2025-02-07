WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: City’s latest plan for trash, recycling, yard/food waste pickup

After delays and cancellations throughout the week, here’s where Seattle Public Utilities says things stand as of today, and looking toward next week:

Contractors for SPU Resume Collection for All Customers for Friday, February 7, 2025

(Friday, February 7) — As a reminder, due to winter weather, there is a shift for which all customers are serviced today.

Thursday customers should have carts out today. And regular Friday customers will set carts out for collection by 7 a.m. on Saturday. Transfer Stations are open today.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week (Wednesday customers) will be allowed to set out twice their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.