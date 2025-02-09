WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The list is a little light today, with many expected to watch The Big Football Game – whether at your home or favorite local venue – but the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar does have some highlights for your Sunday:

SKI SHUTTLE: Shuttle to Crystal Mountain now picks up at 7:15 am Sundays at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

SOLD-OUT SOFTBALL CLINICS: We’re told this morning’s clinics with WSHS softball players coaching younger girls at Nino Cantu SWAC are sold out!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Long before game time, you’re invited to meet for today’s run at 9 am at Highland Park Corner Store. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

FAMILY DISCO: Dance with your wee one(s) at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center, benefiting West Seattle’s co-op preschools, 10 am-11:30 am. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with last-minute game goodies to be found among the winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) and beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PRODUCE POP-UP: Noon-7 pm at 5444 Delridge Way SW in the ex-Cascadia Fresh Market space, as previewed here – go stock up on primo produce!

YOGA SERIES CONTINUES: At 1 pm, second of eight weeks for Yoga with Miche in The Admiral District – our calendar listing has details.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 2:30 pm. at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, this resistance group meets, all welcome, as previewed here.

‘COVENANT’ MATINEE: Instead of football, how about theater? First matinée for ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm, get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTY: Haven’t decided where to watch? Ounces welcomes you, 3:30 pm, and burgers from Burb’s are in the house too. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights bring music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!