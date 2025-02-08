SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Indivisible

(Photo courtesy Caroline Goodell)

“We are biased — our bias is toward democracy,” Caroline Goodell says about West Seattle Indivisible, which sent WSB an announcement to let the community know about their meeting Sunday afternoon (February 9). “Our democracy is under threat,” she told WSB by phone. “Our intention is to stand together and fight back in defense of our rights, our communities, and our values.” While the group doesn’t currently organize protests, Goodell says members have participated in demonstrations and encourage civic engagement through actions like calling and writing to senators, in-person advocacy, and voter education. They provide a space for community members to come together, discuss issues and commit to tangible steps toward change. The group meets every two weeks, typically on Sundays. Meetings include check-ins and action-based discussions, where participants gather at tables focused on different political issues and commit to specific actions before the next session. The next meeting is tomorrow from 2:30-4 p.m. at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).