WEEKEND PREVIEW: Shop local! Produce pop-up in Delridge on Sunday

As the day goes on, we’ll be looking ahead to some of what’s up this weekend (besides The Big Game). Just got this from Jill Moore, who had said she’d do pop-ups in the space where her trial run of Cascadia Fresh Market recently ended:

I am hosting a Produce Pop up at Cascadia Fresh Market (5444 Delridge Way SW) on Sunday, Feb 9, from 12 pm – 7 pm. I am bringing in a bunch of fresh food; a mix of national farm surplus, local farm bounty, and regular wholesale favorites. Avocados, potatoes, fruits, onions, leafy greens, brassicas, etc. I’d like to ask you to go light on fresh food shopping at the big retailers and instead stock up at the market this weekend! Support fresh food access!

(Jill is co-proprietor of Cascadia Produce, so she has a pretty good produce pipeline.)