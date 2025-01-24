BIZNOTE: Head for the mountains! Ski-shuttle season starts this weekend at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

If you’re ready to go skiing and/or boarding and looking for an easier way to get into the mountains – here it is, as announced by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor):

Hey, West Seattle skiers and boarders! You asked for it, so here it is! Mountain to Sound Outfitters has partnered with To The Mountain Shuttle and will be shuttling people up to Crystal Mountain on Sundays starting THIS Sunday the 26th. Pick up will be at M2S at 7:15 am and dropoff at 4:45 pm (9 am to 3 pm on the mountain). We are super excited to be able to bring this back. Book your tickets here! She’s also doing an intro promo this weekend for 20% off if you use M2S20.

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is in The Triangle at 3602 SW Alaska.

P.S. For a live look at Crystal Mountain, its webcams are here.