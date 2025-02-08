WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 28 notes!

(Snowy Olympics, photographed Friday by Chris Frankovich)

Here are options for your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

MINDFUL MOVEMENT HEALING CIRCLE: 9:30 am – details in our calendar listing. (3225 California SW)

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

ADMIRAL CO-OP PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-11:30 am, prospective families welcome. (3940 41st SW)

ARK PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, prospective families welcome. (4113 SW 102nd)

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series starts today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

WASHINGTON STATE BLACK LEGACY INSTITUTE: Open 11 am-6 pm so you can see the Black History Month art exhibit at the new history institution headquartered at 2656 42nd SW.

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT CHINESE GARDEN: 11 am-3 pm festival at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge (6000 16th SW) – see the schedule here, including a scheduled mayoral visit.

FAMILY READING TIME: Canceled again today because Paper Boat Booksellers is moving.

GAME DAY SNACK SAMPLING: Noon-4 pm, visit PCC Community Markets-West Seattle (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor) to try some options for Sunday’s big game, or other snacky occasions.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HAND-BUILD CLAY ANIMALS: 1-3 pm class at The Clay Cauldron with Kirsten. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: 4:15 pm, doors open at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW) for a doubleheader bout – tickets here.

TROOP 284 CELEBRATES 110 YEARS: Dinner and speakers at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th & Myrtle), 6 pm. Check to see if tickets are still available.

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: Orville Johnson plays 6-8 pm at the coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues all month. 6 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

FIRST WEEKEND FOR ‘COVENANT’: See the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) at 7:30 pm; get tickets online here.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Jeff Plankenhorn performs at 7:30 pm; tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

COMEDY COMPETITION: Second night, presented by Cozy Comedy at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW), 10 comedians, audience voting! 8 pm, tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Gravel Road, Low Hums, with special guest Bart Cameron, 8 pm, $10 at the door, which opens at 7. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, it’s Soul Focus Saturday. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday-night singers at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

